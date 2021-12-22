Braze Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on December 27th (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze’s (NASDAQ:BRZE) quiet period will end on Monday, December 27th. Braze had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $520,000,000 based on an initial share price of $65.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

BRZE opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

