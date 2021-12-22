Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $5,213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $2,523,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $9,628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $4,477,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

