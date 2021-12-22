Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $5,213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $2,523,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $9,628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $4,477,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.