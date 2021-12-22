Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 342,345 shares.The stock last traded at $20.50 and had previously closed at $20.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.35 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.41%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.