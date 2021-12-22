Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will announce sales of $110.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.70 million to $111.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $368.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $369.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $470.37 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $475.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 146,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

