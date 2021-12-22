Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

BRLT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 146,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $412,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

