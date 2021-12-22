British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,188,587 shares.The stock last traded at $36.58 and had previously closed at $37.56.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.
About British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
