British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,188,587 shares.The stock last traded at $36.58 and had previously closed at $37.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

