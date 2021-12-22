Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $646.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $649.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

