Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 60.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 277,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $642.19. 17,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $649.47. The company has a market cap of $264.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

