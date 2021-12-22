Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $645.56 and last traded at $644.16, with a volume of 90124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $634.96.

Specifically, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

The firm has a market cap of $266.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

