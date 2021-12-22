Brokerages Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,659. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

