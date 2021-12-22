Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.70 Million

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post $113.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.80 million and the lowest is $113.60 million. BancFirst reported sales of $114.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $473.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $477.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $441.25 million, with estimates ranging from $429.60 million to $452.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.49. 2,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.34. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $77.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

