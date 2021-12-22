Brokerages Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report sales of $142.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.20 million to $142.80 million. Civeo reported sales of $133.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $577.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.80 million to $577.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $614.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $622.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,278 shares of company stock worth $3,169,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Civeo by 45.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,030 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Civeo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

CVEO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,244. The stock has a market cap of $271.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

