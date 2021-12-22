Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,781. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

