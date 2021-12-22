Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.
Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.
Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,781. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
