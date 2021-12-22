Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 8,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.