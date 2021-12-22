Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 8,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

