Brokerages Expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will post $145.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $149.13 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $542.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $190,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTW stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 157,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

