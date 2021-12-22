Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post $2.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.70. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $2.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.60. 22,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average is $236.82. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $266.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

