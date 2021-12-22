Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Target Price at $2,308.33

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,308.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNSWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

CNSWF traded up $50.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,742.01. 196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 110.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,744.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,656.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,200.45 and a 52-week high of $1,841.66.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

