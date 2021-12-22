Brokerages Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT at $109.33

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

EXLS stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $138.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

