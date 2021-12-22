Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) PT at $43.00

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of FUPBY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 500,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,202. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

