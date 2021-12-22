Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $38.77

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,089. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.26. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after purchasing an additional 153,607 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $343,189,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntsman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

