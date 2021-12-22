Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) PT at $79.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
