Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price at $105.17

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 328,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 586,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,991. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

