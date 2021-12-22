Brokerages Set Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Price Target at $60.23

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.23.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.82. 578,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,434,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

