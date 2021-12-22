Brokers Issue Forecasts for Accenture plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

NYSE:ACN opened at $392.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.08. The company has a market cap of $248.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

