BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives $23.50 Average PT from Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRT. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. 84,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 26.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

