Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.71.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,643. Bruker has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

