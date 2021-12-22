Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,780 ($36.73).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.96) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.99) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.99) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.68), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($235,617.99).

BNZL stock traded up GBX 20.73 ($0.27) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,883.73 ($38.10). 354,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,950. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,739.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,593.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($39.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.73 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.