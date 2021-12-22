Burleson & Company LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.09. 59,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.30.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

