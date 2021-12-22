Burleson & Company LLC Has $17.85 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 2.7% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.35. 116,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,410,088. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.78. The company has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

