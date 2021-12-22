Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 8,130 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,230. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

