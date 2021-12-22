Burleson & Company LLC Sells 535 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.53. 546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,690. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $88.78 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.