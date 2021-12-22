Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. 361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,011. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund were worth $62,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

