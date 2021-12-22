Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. 361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,011. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
