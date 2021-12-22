Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $65.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $65,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,648. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

