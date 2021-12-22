Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $81.87 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $81,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 133.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 55.2% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 639,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $158.14. 79,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average of $142.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $382.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

