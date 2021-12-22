Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,089,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in AT&T by 11.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in AT&T by 9.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 218,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

T stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 399,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,568,480. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

