Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.62.

CP opened at C$91.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

