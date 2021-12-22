Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.62.
CP opened at C$91.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
