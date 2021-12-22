Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.85

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.85 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.75). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 15,706 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £99.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35.

In related news, insider Stuart Wetherly sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.77), for a total value of £1,442.46 ($1,905.75).

About Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

