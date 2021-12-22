Capital Square LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.