CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMAX. Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CMAX opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

