Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

CZMWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

CZMWY traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.65. 1,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $130.18 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.31.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.