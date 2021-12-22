Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) PT Raised to $77.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price target upped by analysts at Sidoti from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $60.97.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 57,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

