Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC reduced its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Cass Information Systems comprises about 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Cass Information Systems worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 71.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,646. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.