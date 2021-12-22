Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Trading Up 14.7%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price was up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 139,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 41,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a market cap of C$32.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

