Cavalier Investments LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $392.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

