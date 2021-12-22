Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.38.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $369.24. The stock has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.