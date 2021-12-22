Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CE. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.87.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $158.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.47 and its 200-day moving average is $157.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

