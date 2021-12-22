Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires £225.72 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £225.72 ($298.22).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 259 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($198.47).

On Tuesday, October 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 269 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £150.64 ($199.02).

LON CAU opened at GBX 56.80 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.75. Centaur Media Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.11 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 58 ($0.77). The company has a market cap of £83.42 million and a P/E ratio of -71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.