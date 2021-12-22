Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$9.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$9.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.20.

TSE CG opened at C$9.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.48. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

