Centrifuge (CFG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $932,684.00

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $146.18 million and approximately $932,684.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.16 or 0.08128764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,741.75 or 0.99922881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00073601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 134,982,816 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars.

