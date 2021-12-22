Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CERN. Barclays increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of CERN opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

